William Highet, Jr. 93, of Fellowship Community, Whitehall, formerly of Macungie and Rockaway, NJ with family by his side died peacefully Saturday, December 28, 2019 in Fellowship Manor. He was the husband of the late Ruth F. Highet, who died July 19, 2019. Born in Paterson, NJ, he was the son of the late William and Janet (Kyle) Highet. After graduation from high school, William furthered his education at Rutgers University where he received his bachelor's degree. He worked as a claim adjuster with Ohio Casualty Insurance Company, Hamilton, OH, until retiring in 1991. He was a faithful member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Trexlertown. He was a former member, deacon, elder and treasurer at the First Presbyterian Church in Rockaway, NJ and Dover, NJ, from 1962-2002. William was a devoted husband, father and proud grandfather and great-grandfather.
Survivors: Sons: David Highet and his wife Yi-Fan Hu of Teaneck, NJ, William D. Highet and his wife Susan of Allentown, Thomas Highet and his wife Danuta of New Smyrna Beach, FL , Brother: Hugh Highet and his wife Arlene of Palm Coast, FL, Grandchildren: Dr. Bridget Highet and her partner Dr. Stephen Viel, Katherine Highet, Jessi Highet, Tristan Highet, Jason Highet, Great-Grandsons: Derrick Viel and Everett Viel.
Service: Funeral service: 11:00 A.M. Friday, January 3, 2019 in St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 1249 Trexlertown Road, Trexlertown, PA 18087. Call 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Friday, January 3, 2019 in the church. Arrangements by J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. Condolences may be offered and further information found at www.jsburkholder.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in William's memory to the church.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 30, 2019