Bill Hubbard passed away on February 3, 2020, in St. Luke's Hospital surrounded by love. Bill was born on May 3, 1925, in Yonkers, NY and would tell you that he was 94.75 years old and in his 95th year. Bill was a loving father, an intelligent and witty wordsmith who had a wicked sense of humor and loved nature. Bill was a Junior Champion sailor and a lifelong train buff and advocate for public transportation. Bill volunteered at St. Luke's Hospital for years and was repaid with excellent compassionate care at his life's end. After serving in the Navy during World War II, Bill attended MIT and Brown University, graduating from Brown with a degree in Economics. He joined the Bethlehem Steel Corporation in their credit department in New York City in 1949 and met his beloved wife, Barbara Fri, that same year. He frequently declared that the best decision he ever made was marrying Barbara who predeceased him 2017. He was also predeceased by his beloved son, William "Bill" Hubbard III "Possinger", in 2017.
He will be deeply missed by his daughter, caregiver and clone, Margaret B. Hubbard "Piglet" and her partner, Paul Mattiola of Coopersburg, his daughter, Nancy Hubbard Haviland "Pumpkin Pie" and her husband, Stewart, of Acton, MA, his grandchildren who he adored and who brought him such joy: Peter Haviland, Emily Haviland and Lillian Hubbard, and his nieces and nephews: Wendy Bersing and her husband Don, William "Woody" Woodhull and his wife Eve, Francie Schenck and her husband Lawrence, S. Thomas Hubbard and his wife, Margaret, George Hubbard and his wife Janice (who charmed Bill instantaneously!), Bill Fri and his wife Deanna, Stan Fri, Sally Fri, Carol Fri Robinson and her husband, Martin, and their children, Ned, Linley and Parks.
Bill was a member of the Cathedral Church of the Nativity where a service to honor and celebrate Bill Hubbard's extraordinary life will be held on Friday, March 20, at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the Hubbard family would ask that you consider donating in Bill's name to the St. Luke's Nursing Excellence Fund, c/o St. Luke's Development Department, 801 Ostrum Street, Bethlehem, PA 18015, to honor the excellent compassionate care of his nurse angels. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 16, 2020