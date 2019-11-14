|
|
William J. Connell, Jr., 85, of Fountain Hill, passed away on Monday, November 11. Bill was the loving husband of his high school sweetheart, Mary J. (Silvoy) Connell, with whom he shared his life and 59 years of loving marriage. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late William J., Sr. and Nora (Flynn) Connell. A 1952 graduate of Bethlehem Catholic High School, Bill went on to attend Lehigh University where he studied business marketing until 1956 when he was recruited to serve in the United States Army Security Agency. He honorably served his country in Okinowa, Japan from 1957-1959. Bill was employed in the Purchasing Department of the Bethlehem Steel Corporation as a Senior Expeditor until retiring in 1992 and served as a consultant for one year following his retirement. He was a member of St Ursula Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus Trinity Council #313 (Past Grand Knight). Bill was known for his great sense of humor and being a good neighbor. He loved a good cigar, a dry martini and family vacations in Beach Haven and Cape May, New Jersey. He was a Philadelphia Eagles and Boston Red Sox fan.
SURVIVORS: In addition to his loving wife Mary; son William J. Connell, III of St. Clair Shores, MI; daughters Kathleen Willner and her husband Peter of Bethlehem and Sharon Hoole of Tyngsborough, MA; grandchildren Jessica Connell, Kate Willner, Adam Hoole, Anne Willner, Brad Hoole and Meredith Hoole.
SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 Noon on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at St. Ursula Catholic Church, 1300 Broadway, Fountain Hill, PA 18015 where the family will receive relatives and friends from 11 A.M. until time of the service. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Holy Saviour Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Funeral Home, 1311 Broadway, Fountain Hill, PA. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests prayers and Masses. Donations may be made to St. Ursula's Catholic Church.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 14, 2019