William J. "Bill" Keeney, 87 of Northampton, PA died on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at his daughter's home in Bethlehem, PA. Born January 26, 1932 in Allentown, PA, he was the son of the late Owen Keeney and Kathryn L. (O'Brien) Keeney. He was the husband of the late Helen M. (Marakovits) Keeney who passed away in 2016. William was a graduate of Central Catholic High School, class of 1949 and was class coordinator for many years. He was employed by Prudential Life Insurance Company in Allentown, PA as a Sales Representative for 25 years before retiring in 1992. After retiring, Bill started and ran The Keeney Group, which was instrumental in planning bus trips and cruises for friends and family through the years. He also worked part-time as a funeral assistant for Schisler Funeral Home assisting families for many years. He was a life-long member of Queenship of Mary Catholic Church, Northampton, and was active in chairing social events including coordinator of the Apple Dances. Bill served his country as a Sergent in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a life member and past commander of the Catholic War Vets, Post #454, Northampton and held various other offices throughout the years. Surviving are son, Joseph Keeney, Sr. and wife Ann of Easton, PA, daughters, Jane, wife of James Nemeth of Northampton, PA, Eileen M., wife of Gregory Wasson of Bethlehem, PA, and Mary Lisa, wife of Trevor Stone, Sr. of Northampton, PA, 14 grandchildren, Gina, Jonathan, Lauren, Brianna, Jared, Joseph, Jr., Gabrielle, Marisa, Trevor, Jr., Emily, Jessica, Joshua, Addison, and Rachael and 4 great-grandchildren, William, Jocelyn, Brynn and Reagan. He was predeceased by 2 brothers, John and Eugene and 5 sisters, Margaret Jacobs, Catherine Ford, Mary Rafferty, Anna Speaker and Helen Ferry. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Queenship of Mary Catholic Church, 1324 Newport Avenue, Northampton PA 18067. The family will receive friends from 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave., Northampton, PA and from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Friday at the funeral home prior to services at the church. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Hungary Cemetery, Northampton, PA. Memorial contributions may be made to the Queenship of Mary Roman Catholic Church memorial fund c/o the funeral home. Published in Morning Call on May 8, 2019