William J. Kordilla, 67, of South Whitehall Twp., passed away November 25, 2020 in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. He was the loving husband of Carol L. Varma- Kordilla. They were married for 8 years in October. William worked as a registered nurse at Inova Health Care in Fairfax, VA until retiring. He was a graduate of Parkland High School and Sacred Heart Hospital School of Nursing. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late William Basil Kordilla and the late Elizabeth A. (Armbrecht) Kordilla. Bill proudly served as Fire Police Captain for the Cetronia Fire Department.
Survivors: Wife, Three Step-daughters, Three Step-Grandchildren, Aunt: Catherine wife of Eugene Blottner of Norfolk, VA and a Cousin: Eugene Blottner, Jr. of Williamsburg, VA.
Services will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. Condolences may be offered at: www.jsburkholder.com
Contributions may be made in his memory to the Cetronia Fire Department 3950 Broadway, Allentown, PA 18014.