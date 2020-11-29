1/1
William J. Kordilla
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William J. Kordilla, 67, of South Whitehall Twp., passed away November 25, 2020 in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. He was the loving husband of Carol L. Varma- Kordilla. They were married for 8 years in October. William worked as a registered nurse at Inova Health Care in Fairfax, VA until retiring. He was a graduate of Parkland High School and Sacred Heart Hospital School of Nursing. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late William Basil Kordilla and the late Elizabeth A. (Armbrecht) Kordilla. Bill proudly served as Fire Police Captain for the Cetronia Fire Department.

Survivors: Wife, Three Step-daughters, Three Step-Grandchildren, Aunt: Catherine wife of Eugene Blottner of Norfolk, VA and a Cousin: Eugene Blottner, Jr. of Williamsburg, VA.

Services will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. Condolences may be offered at: www.jsburkholder.com

Contributions may be made in his memory to the Cetronia Fire Department 3950 Broadway, Allentown, PA 18014.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
1601 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-433-5161
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved