Dr. William J. Martucci, aka "Dr. Bill", 74, of Brodheadsville, died peacefully on Friday June 19th at Lehigh Valley Hospital after a lengthy illness. He had courageously fought Parkinson's Disease for the last nine years.Born December 17, 1945, in Philadelphia, he had lived in the West End for most of his life.A graduate of Pleasant Valley High School, Lehigh University, and Temple University School of Medicine, he served his community for close to four decades as a Family Practice physician in Brodheadsville, first practicing with his father John and often making house calls. He continued that practice with his partner Dr. Donald Hiemenz until his diagnosis eventually forced him into retirement.He was a member of the Theta Chi fraternity at Lehigh and enjoyed hunting, fishing, skiing, reading to his grandchildren, and most of all playing basketball with his sons.In addition to his wife Ginny, he is survived by his mother Irene of Longport, N.J., three sons, Dr. J. Christopher Martucci (Chris) and his wife Amy, of Nazareth and Nicholas A. Martucci and his wife Liz, of Wilmington, N.C., and Matthew W. Martucci and his wife Stephanie of West Deptford, N.J., eight grandchildren, three sisters-in-law, three brothers-in-law, and countless nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his father, Dr. John J. Martucci of Brodheadsville and his brother John J. Martucci, Jr. of Longport, and the family takes comfort in knowing that they will be reunited.A public memorial service has been planned for later in the summer at the Kresge Funeral Home, 1763 Route 209 in Brodheadsville.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:Immaculate Conception School290 W. Babbit AvenuePen Argyl, PA 18072.