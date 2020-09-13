1/1
William J. Posavek Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William J. Posavek, Sr., 71, of Bethlehem, PA, died Thursday, September 10, 2020 in his home surrounded by family while under the care of St. Luke's Hospice. William was the widower of Rosemary (Montanino) Posavek. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Stephen J. Posavek, Sr. and the late Helen (Barback) Posavek. Wiliam was a 1966 graduate of Liberty High School. A self-employed building contractor, he established W. J. Posavek and Son in 1983. He enjoyed special times spent with family and friends and retreats at St. Francis Friary.

Survivors: Son, William J. Posavek, Jr.; daughters Gina M. O'Neill, Lynn M. Kline; sister, Shirley A. Posavek; grandchildren Alyssa, Ethan, Chloe, Scarlett and Owen. He was predeceased by siblings, Sylvia Michaels and Stephen J. Posavek, Jr.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 12:00 pm in St. Anne's Church, 450 E. Washington Avenue, Bethlehem. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am in the Morello Funeral Home, Inc., 3720 Nicholas Street, Easton, PA (Palmer Twp). Online condolences may be offered at www.morellofuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Calling hours
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Morello Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
SEP
16
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Anne's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Morello Funeral Home, Inc.
3720 Nicholas St.
Easton, PA 18045
(610) 253-4941
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Morello Funeral Home, Inc. Palmer Twp. Facility

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
September 12, 2020
Lynn and family , I'm sorry to hear of your father's passing. May he rest on peace.
Amy gross
Friend
September 12, 2020
My uncle Bill had the biggest heart of any man I’ve ever know he will be missed by many but never forgotten. God Bless you Uncle Bill. Love u Joey
Joey
Family
September 12, 2020
Growing up, Butchie was like a brother to me. Through the years we've shared many funny stories with many hearty laughs. Bill will be sadly missed. Extending our deepest sympathy and love to his family and friends.
Manny and Nancy Cauto
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved