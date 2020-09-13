William J. Posavek, Sr., 71, of Bethlehem, PA, died Thursday, September 10, 2020 in his home surrounded by family while under the care of St. Luke's Hospice. William was the widower of Rosemary (Montanino) Posavek. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Stephen J. Posavek, Sr. and the late Helen (Barback) Posavek. Wiliam was a 1966 graduate of Liberty High School. A self-employed building contractor, he established W. J. Posavek and Son in 1983. He enjoyed special times spent with family and friends and retreats at St. Francis Friary.
Survivors: Son, William J. Posavek, Jr.; daughters Gina M. O'Neill, Lynn M. Kline; sister, Shirley A. Posavek; grandchildren Alyssa, Ethan, Chloe, Scarlett and Owen. He was predeceased by siblings, Sylvia Michaels and Stephen J. Posavek, Jr.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 12:00 pm in St. Anne's Church, 450 E. Washington Avenue, Bethlehem. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am in the Morello Funeral Home, Inc., 3720 Nicholas Street, Easton, PA (Palmer Twp). Online condolences may be offered at www.morellofuneralhome.com
.