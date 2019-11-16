|
William J. Procanyn, 85 of Northampton, PA passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019, at his home. Born July 24, 1934 in Allentown, PA, he was the son of the late Michael Procanyn and the late Elizabeth (Ondush) Procanyn. He was the husband of Louise (Balliet) Procanyn.
Bill owned and operated Procanyn TV & Electronic Repair Shop, Main St. Northampton for over 35 years before retiring in 2000. He was a member of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary R.C. Church, Northampton, PA. Bill was a Life member of American Legion Post 353, Northampton and Coplay Saengerbund. He served his country honorably as a Private First Class in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by brother, Michael Procanyn and wife Joyce of Allentown, PA and son-in-law, E. Stuart Tudge, Saylorsburg, PA. He was predeceased by daughter, Donna Procanyn (2018), sister, Marylin Comstock, and an infant daughter.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 22nd & Washington Avenue Northampton, PA 18067. Family and friends may call from 8:30 AM to 9:30 AM at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave., Northampton, PA prior to the service in church. Interment with Military honors will follow in Assumption B.V.M. Cemetery, Northampton, PA. Contributions: May be made to the church memorial fund C/O the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 16, 2019