William "Bill" J. Rodenbaugh, 66 of Springfield Twp. died, Thursday February 7, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital – Bethlehem. SERVICE Family and friends are invited to call 10 – 11 am on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown followed by the service at 11 am. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. CONTRIBUTIONS In lieu of flowers, memorials to, an animal rescue of your choosing.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 9, 2019