Wills sister Ellen Jane was my very best friend. She passed away in 2017 at 57 years old. I have never gotten over her loss. She and Will were so much alike. Kind and Sweet and Fun! GOOD PEOPLE! I was once again crushed when I heard about Will. My only consolation is knowing that Ellen Jane and Wills parents were there to greet him! As we grieve they are celebrating a Heavenly Reunion.

Linda Clark

Friend