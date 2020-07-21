1/1
William John Redline
1956 - 2020
William John Redline, 64, of Bethlehem Township, passed away peacefully on Friday July 17, 2020. Will was the beloved husband of Nancy (Nagy) Redline with whom he would have shared 4 years of loving marriage on August 6, 2020. Born on May 12, 1956, he was the son of the late William L. and Gloria J. (Feldman) Redline. Will loved his family and was known to do anything for anyone. He worked as a truck driver for Gardner Cryogenics in Bethlehem and was a member of the ICWA. Will was a graduate of Nazareth Area High School, class of 1974. He spent his life devoted to his family. Will coached youth sports for his sons including Bath Lions Football and Bath East Allen baseball and basketball. He was an avid Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies Fan, enjoyed spending time at the family cabin in Promised Land and he loved riding his Harley Davidson.

Survivors: In addition to his loving wife Nancy; Will is survived by his sons Matthew W. Redline and Ryan M. Redline of Northampton, step-daughters Jenna Duhig and her husband Richard of Bethlehem and Kaitlyn Fondl and her husband Adam of Bethlehem; brother Mitchell Redline and his wife Carol of Nazareth and their children Lauren and Teagan and great nephew Henry and his Aunt Carol Feldman of West Palm Beach, FL; Patrica Galgon, as well as many step nieces, nephews and cousins. Will was looking forward to becoming "Pappy" to Grayson Fondl due in September. Will was preceded in death by his son William Troy and sister Ellen J. Weiss.

Services: A Drive-thru Viewing will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018 in compliance with the COVID-19 regulations. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Angel 34 Headquarters 5611 Hemlock Place Orefield, PA 18069 or online through www.angel34.org/donate.

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
Memories & Condolences
9 entries
July 21, 2020
Prayers for the family, RIP Will, ride safe up there!
Nick Butrie
Coworker
July 21, 2020
Wills sister Ellen Jane was my very best friend. She passed away in 2017 at 57 years old. I have never gotten over her loss. She and Will were so much alike. Kind and Sweet and Fun! GOOD PEOPLE! I was once again crushed when I heard about Will. My only consolation is knowing that Ellen Jane and Wills parents were there to greet him! As we grieve they are celebrating a Heavenly Reunion.
Linda Clark
Friend
July 21, 2020
God Bless!!! You will always be remember!!! Never Forget!!! Will and Myself always had great conversations about life in general. I will always appreciate his kindness and knowledge. You are missed. Love You Bro!
David Brown
Coworker
July 21, 2020
So sorry to hear about Coach Redline. I'll never forget his generosity and kind demeanor. Really good guy gone way too soon.
Jim Scott
July 21, 2020
REDLINE FAMILY: DON'T CRY BECAUSE HIS LIFE IS OVER. SMILE,BECAUSE IT WAS. DEEPEST SYMPATHY. OUR THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS ARE WITH THE FAMILY AT THIS DIFFICULT TIME. MAY HE REST IN PEACE.
NAZARETH
July 21, 2020
Dear Nancy and Family:

Please know that during this time of sadness you are in our thoughts and prayers.

Deepest Sympathy and Love,
Dee & George Sobetsky
Dee Sobetsky
Friend
July 21, 2020
Dear Nancy & Family,
I am so sorry to see that you lost your wonderful husband. My deepest condolences to all of you. May your good memories give you comfort and peace throughout this difficult time.
God Bless You
Sharon Antrim
July 21, 2020
Way too soon. Lots of great memories. Prayers to the family. RIP William.
Scott Haldaman
Friend
July 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Rudy Faustner
Acquaintance
