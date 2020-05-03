William L. Bernabucci
72, of Whitehall, passed away Tuesday April 28, 2020 at home. Born in Allentown, PA, he was the son of the late William E. and Madeline (King) Bernabucci. He was married to Frances (Hanzl) for 40 years. He was a US Air Force Veteran and a volunteer firefighter for Whitehall Township. He retired from PennDOT 10 years ago. His hobbies were rooting for the St. Louis Cardinals and building Legos. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Robert Bernabucci of Clarksville, TN, his brother Leo Bernabucci of Coopersburg, and 2 grandchildren, Amelia and Jack Bernabucci to whom he is known as "Papa Buch". Private burial will be in Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Wounded Warrior Project PO Box 758516 Topeka, KS 66675-8516 or online at woundedwarriorproject.org. The Gilbert Funeral Home of Whitehall is honored to handle his arrangements.

Published in Morning Call on May 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
GILBERT FUNERAL HOME INC
444 PERSHING BLVD
Whitehall, PA 18052-6411
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Bill will be greatly missed a great friend .Always joking around & loved fire company family & friendsRIP brother we have it from here
Carl youngblood
Friend
