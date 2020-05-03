72, of Whitehall, passed away Tuesday April 28, 2020 at home. Born in Allentown, PA, he was the son of the late William E. and Madeline (King) Bernabucci. He was married to Frances (Hanzl) for 40 years. He was a US Air Force Veteran and a volunteer firefighter for Whitehall Township. He retired from PennDOT 10 years ago. His hobbies were rooting for the St. Louis Cardinals and building Legos. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Robert Bernabucci of Clarksville, TN, his brother Leo Bernabucci of Coopersburg, and 2 grandchildren, Amelia and Jack Bernabucci to whom he is known as "Papa Buch". Private burial will be in Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Wounded Warrior Project PO Box 758516 Topeka, KS 66675-8516 or online at woundedwarriorproject.org. The Gilbert Funeral Home of Whitehall is honored to handle his arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 3, 2020.