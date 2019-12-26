|
William L. Bilotta, 77, of Easton, PA, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 in St. Luke's Hospital, Fountain Hill.
William was born in Easton, PA, a son of the late Peter F. and Mabel R. (Lambert) Bilotta.
William was a graduate of Easton High School, class of 1961, and graduated from Empire Beauty School. He served in the US Navy during the Vietnam Conflict, receiving a Good Conduct Medal, and Vietnam Service Medal. He was proprietor of the former Salon William of Easton.
William was a member of Jehovah's Witness Kingdom Hall of Easton, and the American Association of Cosmetology.
William is survived by his best friend Bill Davies; his sisters: Palma Bilotta, Mary Bilotta; brothers: Fran, Richard, James, Gregory and Peter Bilotta; and his loving dog Taffy. He is preceded in death by his sisters Dolores Tersigni, and Patricia Bader.
A calling hour will be held on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm in Morello Funeral Home, Inc., 3720 Nicholas Street, Easton, PA (Palmer Twp), followed by a funeral service at 7:00 pm in the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.morellofuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 26, 2019