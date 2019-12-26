Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morello Funeral Home Inc.
3720 Nicholas St.
Easton, PA 18045
(610) 253-4941
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Morello Funeral Home Inc.
3720 Nicholas St.
Easton, PA 18045
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
Morello Funeral Home Inc.
3720 Nicholas St.
Easton, PA 18045
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Bilotta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William L. Bilotta

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William L. Bilotta Obituary
William L. Bilotta, 77, of Easton, PA, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 in St. Luke's Hospital, Fountain Hill.

William was born in Easton, PA, a son of the late Peter F. and Mabel R. (Lambert) Bilotta.

William was a graduate of Easton High School, class of 1961, and graduated from Empire Beauty School. He served in the US Navy during the Vietnam Conflict, receiving a Good Conduct Medal, and Vietnam Service Medal. He was proprietor of the former Salon William of Easton.

William was a member of Jehovah's Witness Kingdom Hall of Easton, and the American Association of Cosmetology.

William is survived by his best friend Bill Davies; his sisters: Palma Bilotta, Mary Bilotta; brothers: Fran, Richard, James, Gregory and Peter Bilotta; and his loving dog Taffy. He is preceded in death by his sisters Dolores Tersigni, and Patricia Bader.

A calling hour will be held on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm in Morello Funeral Home, Inc., 3720 Nicholas Street, Easton, PA (Palmer Twp), followed by a funeral service at 7:00 pm in the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.morellofuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Morello Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -