William L. "Whitey" Fortney, Jr., 88, of Macungie passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 in the St. Luke's Hospice House, Bethlehem. He was the husband of the late Carole F. (Riedy) Fortney. Whitey was born in Bethlehem a son of the late William L. and Katherine (Cressman) Fortney. He was a drafting supervisor for the Fuller Company (Gatx) for many years before retiring in 1992. Whitey was a member of the former St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Allentown, where he coached the basketball and baseball teams. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy serving during the Korean Conflict. Whitey was an avid Duke Basketball Fan and enjoyed spending time with his family. His grandchildren will miss him for his creativity and his skills as a handyman.
Survivors: Son, Timothy L. and his wife Jennifer Fortney of Wescosville; daughters, Susan L. and her husband Joseph Trinkle of Wescosville, Linda L. and her husband Stephen Kloss of Orefield; brother, James and his wife Ann Fortney of Schnecksville; sister, Jane and her husband Hank Schwartz of New Tripoli; grandchildren, Katie, Jessica, Sean and Emily; companion of 20 years Hilda Koetting of Whitehall. Whitey was predeceased by his sisters June Becker and Jean Swickl.
Services: Due to the current pandemic and recommended social distancing practices services will be private. Interment will be in the Resurrection Cemetery, Allentown. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.
Contributions: Hospice of the VNA of St. Luke's 1510 Valley Center Parkway Suite 200 Bethlehem, PA 18107.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 8, 2020