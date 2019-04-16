Home

William L. Keeny Obituary
William L. Keeny, 84 passed away Sunday, April 14th surrounded by family.Bill is survived by his wife of 60 years Shirley (Cody) and his three children: David (Trina) of Virginia Beach, VA, Lynn Robinson of Gilbertsville, PA and Biz (Jenn) of Warminster, PA. Eight grandchildren: Erica, Kayla, Jill, Brandon, Matt, Justin, Sara and Cody. Sisters in law: Janet Swartz of Newark, DE and Dorothy Savage of Breinigsville, PA and brother in law George Cody of Pottsville, PA. He is predeceased by his parents Lloyd C. and Anna (Berger) Keeny. A visitation will be held from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Mann-Slonaker Funeral Home, 222 Washington Street East Greenville, PA 18041. A Celebration of his Life will be planned at a later date. Offer sympathy to the family at www.mannslonakerfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, a donation fund will be set up at a later date along with his Celebration of Life. Interment will be private
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 16, 2019
