William L "Butch" Kistler, 81, of New Tripoli, died Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. Born on the Fourth of July in 1939, his was truly a life well lived. He was known for his witty sense of humor, a sparkle in his eye and a big heart. He loved country music, NASCAR and antique cars. When you needed a helping hand, Butch was always there. He was a loving husband, father, grandpa, and friend, and he helped to make this world a better place.
He was the husband of Darlene S. (Phillips) Kistler to whom he was married 58 years. Born in Allentown, Butch was the son of the late William L and Lillian S. (Snyder) Kistler. He owned and operated the former Lynnville Garage in New Tripoli for 40 years before retiring in 2001. Butch was a member of St. Peter's Lynnville United Church of Christ, New Tripoli.
Survivors: In addition to his wife; Darlene; daughters, Kelly A. Capone (Mark) of Park City, Utah, Kathy L. Juncal (Ronald) of Wexford, Tracy L. McCann (David) of Steins Corner; grandchildren, Michael, Jennifer, Ryan, Evan, Lauren and Sean; predeceased by a sister, Anne R. Sproger.
Service: A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. No public calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com
.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter's Lynnville U.C.C. c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.