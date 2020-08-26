1/
William L. Kistler
1939 - 2020
William L "Butch" Kistler, 81, of New Tripoli, died Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. Born on the Fourth of July in 1939, his was truly a life well lived. He was known for his witty sense of humor, a sparkle in his eye and a big heart. He loved country music, NASCAR and antique cars. When you needed a helping hand, Butch was always there. He was a loving husband, father, grandpa, and friend, and he helped to make this world a better place.

He was the husband of Darlene S. (Phillips) Kistler to whom he was married 58 years. Born in Allentown, Butch was the son of the late William L and Lillian S. (Snyder) Kistler. He owned and operated the former Lynnville Garage in New Tripoli for 40 years before retiring in 2001. Butch was a member of St. Peter's Lynnville United Church of Christ, New Tripoli.

Survivors: In addition to his wife; Darlene; daughters, Kelly A. Capone (Mark) of Park City, Utah, Kathy L. Juncal (Ronald) of Wexford, Tracy L. McCann (David) of Steins Corner; grandchildren, Michael, Jennifer, Ryan, Evan, Lauren and Sean; predeceased by a sister, Anne R. Sproger.

Service: A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. No public calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter's Lynnville U.C.C. c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
Memories & Condolences
August 25, 2020
I knew Butch since i was a teenager. We had a few drinks together back in the day. The xmas parties at the garage were epic. He was always there to help with making your car run well. He was also a great neighbor. Rest in Peace, Buddy. John and Dianne
Dianne Yocum
Neighbor
