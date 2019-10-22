|
|
William L. "Willie" Kopchak, 75, formerly of Long Pond and Moore Township, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Gracedale. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Nicholas Sr. and Eva G. (Weiner) Kopchak. He was a 1962 graduate of Northampton High School, and later served in the United States Army. Willie was employed by McLean Packaging Corp., Nazareth, where he worked as a truck driver for more than 30 years before retiring. Survivors: He is survived by his brothers, Llewellyn Kopchak, of Northampton, and Donald Kopchak and his wife, Peggy, of Moore Township; a sister, Eva Neff, of Florida; a sister-in-law, Beverly Kopchak, of Moore Township; along with nieces and nephews. Willie was predeceased by a brother, Nicholas Kopchak, Jr. Services: A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. in Fairview Cemetery, Moorestown. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements have been entrusted to the GEROGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, Inc., Village of Moorestown - Bath.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 22, 2019