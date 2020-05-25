William L. Turner
William L. Turner, 67, of New Tripoli, passed away Saturday May 23, 2020. He was the husband of Virginia (Bowman) Turner. They were married 42 years. Born in Kingston PA, he was the son of the late John and Shirley (Watkins) Turner. He was a truck driver for many years. His passion was professional fireworks. He was active in his community and enjoyed fishing.

He is survived by his wife Virginia; daughters, Alisha Orwiston, and Amee Austin; grandchildren Luke Stephan and Michael; brother, Philip Turner; sister, Heather Turner; sister in law, Brenda Bowman; nieces, Paige Turner, Regan Koski; nephews, Philp Turner Jr, Ryan Turner, Brett Bowman, and Justin Bowman.

Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements Schmoyer Funeral Home.

Published in Morning Call on May 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schmoyer Funeral Home
8926 Brookdale Road
Breinigsville, PA 18031-0190
610-395-0132
