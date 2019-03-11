Morning Call Obituaries
|
J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
1601 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-433-5161
William L. "Bill" Wallitsch, 75, of Allentown, passed away peacefully at home on March 9, 2019. He was the loving husband of Charmaine A. "Cookie" (Brown) Wallitsch. They were married for 49 years last June. Bill was a material technician at Mack Trucks for 30 years until retiring. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Louis and Elsie (Madle) Wallitsch. He was a 1961 graduate of Central Catholic High School and attended Kutztown University. He was an Army Veteran of the Vietnam War. Bill was a member of the Hogan's Social Club, Allentown and the Mercantile Club, Emmaus. An avid golfer, he was a member of the Hackers League and was proud of his hole in one. Bill and Cookie enjoyed their trips to Marco Island, FL and the Jersey Shore.Survivors: Wife and Brother-In-Law: Alvin Thompson of Allentown. He was preceded in death by a Sister: Eleanor and a Sister-In-Law: Maxine Thompson.A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, at 10:30 A.M. in the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, 16th and Hamilton Sts. Allentown. Call Wednesday, from 9 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. in the funeral home. www.jsburkholder.comContributions may be made in his memory to the John and Dorothy Morgan Cancer Center, c/o the Lehigh Valley Health Network 2100 Mack Blvd, P.O. Box 1883, Allentown, PA 18105 or to the Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2024 Lehigh St., Suite 100, Allentown, PA 18103.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 11, 2019
