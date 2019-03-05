|
|
|
The family of William Leiner Sr. wants to thank all of the friends, acquaintances, co-workers, and others, especially members and the pastor of St. John's Lutheran Church of Coplay, and the Coplay Legion for the many expressions of condolence and appreciation since his passing in November of 2018. Passing at age 95 afforded Bill the benefits of longevity and experiencing life stages to their fullest. The unconditional kindness and thoughtfulness by all expressions is greatly appreciated by our family.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More