William Mallory Derby, Sr., 78, of Clermont, FL passed away on May 14, 2020, following an extended battle with the scourge of dementia. Bill is survived by his loving wife Jane; daughter Cheryl Maula and husband Anthony; son William Derby Jr. and wife Kim; stepdaughters Elizabeth Brignola, Amy Lord, Melissa Lord and husband Francisco Ayala; and stepson Andrew Lord. Pop-Pop will be sorely missed by 12 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, and lovingly remembered by brother Kenneth Derby and wife Mary Jane; sister Marjorie Riley and husband Thomas; and many close friends.
Bill was the youngest son of Roger and Jeanne Derby. He was born in Plainfield, NJ and grew up in Lansdale, PA. He received Civil Engineering degrees from the University of Delaware (BS) and University of Illinois (MS). Bill spent most of his career at Bethlehem Steel. As a young engineer, he particularly enjoyed working on projects at Madison Square Garden and Boston College. His work of many years at the Homer Research Laboratory involved finite element analysis and design of materials for a variety of Bethlehem Steel customers. He retired with the closing of Bethlehem Steel in 2003.
Athletic throughout his life, Bill enjoyed basketball, running, skiing, ice hockey and tennis. An avid cyclist, he and his wife Jane rode for many years with the Lehigh Wheelmen. They enjoyed several cycling trips domestically and abroad, and continued riding after moving to Florida. Bill was proud to have been honored with an LWA Lifetime Emeritus Membership in 2016.
Over the years, Bill also enjoyed autobody repair and painting, vacationing in the Caribbean, and camping with his many friends and family at Huckleberry Hill, a long-time family property. He was also a passionate birdwatcher and was a supporter of the Hawk Mountain Sanctuary.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date due to the current public health crisis. The sharing of memories and photos is welcome on the Tribute Wall at https://www.steversonhamlinhilbish.com/. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hawk Mountain Sanctuary at https://www.hawkmountain.org/give/donate-now as a Memorial Contribution in Bill's name.
Bill's soul is now untethered from his broken body and broken mind. We are grateful for his peace in the arms of our loving God. Heaven has been enriched, but we hope it's ready for his sense of humor!
Published in Morning Call on May 16, 2020.