William "Bill" M. Laky, Sr., 85, of Indian Trail Road, Northampton, Allen Twp, died early Tuesday morning, July 21, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg Campus, Bethlehem. He was the husband of Barbara A. (Galgon) Laky since May 14, 1966. Born in Northampton, he was a son of the late John and Theresa (Szabo) Laky.
Bill was employed as a union cement finisher for Local 233, Lehigh Valley, later Local 592, Phila. He was a member of Queenship of Mary Catholic Church, Northampton. An Army Veteran, Vietnam Era, he achieved rank of Sgt. He enjoyed gardening, caring for his home, yard, property, and hunting.
Survivors: wife. daughter, Christine L. wife of Robert Erdossy of Bath. sons, William . Jr. and wife Michelle of Cherryville, Joseph J. at home. 4 grandsons, Dalton, Austin, Logan, and Seth. Numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by sisters, Helen, Anna, Irene, and Mary, brothers, John, Alex, Stephen, and Joey.
Services: Private Funeral Mass. Interment W./ Military Honors, OLH Parish Cemetery, Northampton. Arrangements, Schisler Funeral Home, Northampton. Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Contributions: Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.