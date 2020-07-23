1/2
William M. "Bill" Laky Sr.
William "Bill" M. Laky, Sr., 85, of Indian Trail Road, Northampton, Allen Twp, died early Tuesday morning, July 21, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg Campus, Bethlehem. He was the husband of Barbara A. (Galgon) Laky since May 14, 1966. Born in Northampton, he was a son of the late John and Theresa (Szabo) Laky.

Bill was employed as a union cement finisher for Local 233, Lehigh Valley, later Local 592, Phila. He was a member of Queenship of Mary Catholic Church, Northampton. An Army Veteran, Vietnam Era, he achieved rank of Sgt. He enjoyed gardening, caring for his home, yard, property, and hunting.

Survivors: wife. daughter, Christine L. wife of Robert Erdossy of Bath. sons, William . Jr. and wife Michelle of Cherryville, Joseph J. at home. 4 grandsons, Dalton, Austin, Logan, and Seth. Numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by sisters, Helen, Anna, Irene, and Mary, brothers, John, Alex, Stephen, and Joey.

Services: Private Funeral Mass. Interment W./ Military Honors, OLH Parish Cemetery, Northampton. Arrangements, Schisler Funeral Home, Northampton. Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com Contributions: Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
(610) 262-2727
8 entries
July 23, 2020
Dear Barbara and Family,
I did not see you both for a long time, but I
remember all the Sunday mornings at Mass
when you 3 sat in front of me and we talked after mass.
I very much enjoyed seeing both of you.
God needed a new Angel and chose him.
May he rest in peace and you all find comfort in
all your good memories together.
My sympathy to all.
Minnie Dorner
July 23, 2020
Barbara ,so sorry to hear about your husband.May he Rest In Peace.
Doris Schaffer
July 23, 2020
Condolences to the Nagy families. So sorry to hear about Bill passing away. Will miss seeing Bill and his family on Sundays for breakfast. Always a smile on his face.
Lillian Gehringer
July 23, 2020
Our thoughts and prayer are with your family at this sad and difficult time.
Cherish all your memories as Bill will forever be close in your heart.

Lisa & Marysa Fahringer
Kyle McLaughlin
Lisa Fahringer
July 23, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Sending our Sympathy to the family. God Bless. RIP
Frank and Monica Berger
July 23, 2020
Our condolences to you and yours . Didn't know Jim long but he was very nice man he made you smile. Will miss him at the restaurant for breakfast. Diane & Charlie Muffley
Diane Muffley
July 22, 2020
So sorry to hear this. Your dad was a Great Man and Father. He will be missed!!! Miss you guys!!
RICKY MOYER
July 22, 2020
I'm Soo sorry for your loss uncle Bill was the best uncle he was funny loved his garden n hunting he gave me my nickname Hedi I will always remember him in my heart . I will miss you love you .
Prayers are with y'all love u y'all
Margaret Crow
