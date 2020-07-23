Dear Barbara and Family,

I did not see you both for a long time, but I

remember all the Sunday mornings at Mass

when you 3 sat in front of me and we talked after mass.

I very much enjoyed seeing both of you.

God needed a new Angel and chose him.

May he rest in peace and you all find comfort in

all your good memories together.

My sympathy to all.



Minnie Dorner

Friend