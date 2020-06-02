William M. Pramik, 95, of Allentown, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. He was the husband of Patricia A. (Davies) Pramik. They celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary last July. William was born in Allentown the youngest of eight children of Matthew and Rose (Biss) Pramik. He was employed by PPL for 40 years before retiring as a senior technical instructor. William was a US Army veteran of World War II. He was a member of St. Joseph The Worker Church, Orefield. After retirement William became a certified Professional Golf Club Maker. He loved golf and was lucky enough to have traveled to Ireland to play with his son.
Survivors: Timothy W. Pramik and Robert J. and his wife Ticha Pramik all of Harrisburg; sister, Rose Tauber of Allentown; granddaughter, Sara and husband Doug Crawshaw of York.
Services: A private graveside service with military honors will be held in the Cedar Hill Memorial Park. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.
Contributions: St. Joseph the Worker Church 1879 Applewood Drive, Orefield PA 18069 or Lehigh Valley Hospital Office of Philanthropy P.O. 1883 Allentown, PA 18105.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 2, 2020.