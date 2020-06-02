William M. Pramik
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William M. Pramik, 95, of Allentown, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. He was the husband of Patricia A. (Davies) Pramik. They celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary last July. William was born in Allentown the youngest of eight children of Matthew and Rose (Biss) Pramik. He was employed by PPL for 40 years before retiring as a senior technical instructor. William was a US Army veteran of World War II. He was a member of St. Joseph The Worker Church, Orefield. After retirement William became a certified Professional Golf Club Maker. He loved golf and was lucky enough to have traveled to Ireland to play with his son.

Survivors: Timothy W. Pramik and Robert J. and his wife Ticha Pramik all of Harrisburg; sister, Rose Tauber of Allentown; granddaughter, Sara and husband Doug Crawshaw of York.

Services: A private graveside service with military honors will be held in the Cedar Hill Memorial Park. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.

Contributions: St. Joseph the Worker Church 1879 Applewood Drive, Orefield PA 18069 or Lehigh Valley Hospital Office of Philanthropy P.O. 1883 Allentown, PA 18105.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 1, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. What a wonderful Uncle.
Michael & Barbara Tauber
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved