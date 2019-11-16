|
William M. "Billy" Stinson, Jr., 58, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 in Lehigh Valley Hospice, of Allentown. He was the husband of Joanne (Kositz) Stinson, they celebrated 28 years of marriage on April 6th. William was born on June 12, 1961 in Brooklyn, NY. He was the son of William M. Stinson, Sr., of Walden, NY and the late Carol (Seifert) Stinson. Billy worked for Star Energy as a salesman until this October. He was a member of Sacred Heart Church, of Bethlehem. William was a longtime soccer and softball coach for Bethlehem Twp. He was an avid Mets and Knicks fan. Billy loved music and often enjoyed going to concerts. He especially loved Bruce Springsteen. In addition to his wife and father, William is deeply missed by daughter, Hannah Stinson, of Cincinnati, OH; brother, Michael Stinson, of Walden, NY; sisters-in-laws, Mary Ann Christensen and husband Gregory, of Schnecksville, Donna Thiemer, and husband John, of Mountainside, NJ. Nieces and nephews, Patrick, Michael & Meagan Christensen, John & Katie Thiemer. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Sacred Heart Church of Bethlehem, 1817 1st St., Bethlehem, PA 18020. Family and friends may gather in the Joseph F. Reichel Funeral Home Inc. 220 Washington Park, Nazareth, PA 18064 on Sunday from 5:00-7:00 PM and Monday from 9:00-10:00 AM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Stand Up To Cancer, https://standuptocancer.org/, or to Stand Up For Heroes, http://sufh.bobwoodrufffoundation.org/, in William's memory. Online condolences may be offered at www.jfreichelfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 16, 2019