John F. Herron Funeral Home
458 Center Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018 6021
610-866-0671
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Chestnut Hill Church, UCC
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Chestnut Hill Church, UCC
6870 Chestnut Hill Church Rd
Coopersburg, PA
1956 - 2019
William M. "Bill" Wagstaff Obituary
William M. "Bill" Wagstaff, 63, of Emmaus died peacefully at home on December 7, 2019. He was the husband of Debra A. Wagstaff for 44 years.

Bill was born in Allentown on March 15, 1956, son of Barbara A. (Striney) Wagstaff of Longwood, FL and the late John T. Wagstaff.

He was a member of Chestnut Hill Church, UCC and served as Vice President of the church council. He was an avid skier, hunter, soccer player, motorcyclist and whitewater kayaker, and served as past President of Lehigh Valley Whitewater Club. Bill coached Western Lehigh men's and girls' soccer teams as well as girls' travel softball teams for ages 12-16 at the tournament level. He was a licensed pilot and a member of the flying community.

Bill was a self-employed auto mechanic for Wm. Wagstaff Auto Repairs in Allentown for 38 years.

Survivors: Mother Barbara; wife Debra; daughters Patricia L. Wagstaff of Flourtown and Cheryl L. Wagstaff of Sleepy Hollow, NY; brothers Michael J. Wagstaff and his wife Bonnie of Allentown and John T. Wagstaff and his wife Kim of Allentown; sisters Joan M. Farmer and her husband Thomas of Longwood, FL, Ann L. Wagstaff of Uxbridge, MA and Catharine A. Wagstaff of Bethlehem; granddaughter Devyn, and many nieces and nephews.

Service: Memorial Service on Saturday, December 14th at 11 AM at Chestnut Hill Church, UCC, 6870 Chestnut Hill Church Rd., Coopersburg, PA 18036, with a calling from 9AM to 10:45AM at the Church. Burial will follow at Chestnut Hill Church Cemetery. As per Bill's wishes, please wear a bright color in celebration of his life. Funeral arrangements are by the Herron Funeral Homes.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Bill's memory to Chestnut Hill Church, UCC, or to the Salvation Army.

View full obituary on the funeral home website. www.Herronfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 10, 2019
