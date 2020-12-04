1/
William MacLeod Jackson
1926 - 2020
Longtime former Allentown resident William MacLeod Jackson died November 19 at home in Stamford, Conn., where he and his late wife, Mary Otto Jackson, moved in 2003.

Born April 18, 1926, to William and Florence (MacLeod) Jackson, Bill grew up in Scarsdale, N.Y. He met Mary in fourth grade, they started dating in high school, and they celebrated their 69th anniversary in 2017, a few days before she died. Bill and Mary moved to Allentown in 1957 and over the next 46 years, they were active in the community. Bill held leadership roles in the Allentown Public Library, Allentown Commercial and Industrial Development Authority, First Presbyterian Church, Lehigh Country Club, Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg and Cedar Crest colleges, YMCA, and more.

Bill graduated from Princeton University; he also attended MIT through the Navy V-12 program and served in the Naval Reserve (1943-46). Upon finishing college, he joined Bonney Forge, then based in Allentown, as a sales engineer, patenting several products to improve manufacturing processes, starting international operations, and rising to be group president of what had become Gulf + Western Industrial Products. After retiring, he ran his own consulting business, William Jackson Associates, for more than two decades.

Bill is survived by his sister, Miriam Jackson Curran; children Stuart, Frederick, Allen, and Susan; six grandchildren; and three great grandsons.

A celebration of life will be held once it's safe to gather. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Allentown Public Library, Camp Dudley, or National MS Society.

For full obituary visit nutmegcremation.com

Published in Morning Call from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
