William N. Fox, 92, of Kutztown, died Friday, August 9, 2019, in the In-Patient Hospice Unit of Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown. He was the husband of Dorothy J. (Reidenhour) Fox, whom he married December 21, 1957. Born in Kutztown, he was a son of the late Irvin W. and Carrie V. (Nolan) Fox.
William is survived by his wife of 61 years, Dolly, his daughter, Kathy N. (Fox), wife of Donald L. "Butch" Kemp, Kutztown. There is a grandson, Kristopher N. Kemp and two great grandchildren, Bradley A. and Nicole A. Kemp. There is a sister, Eleanor (Fox), wife of Richard Kelchner, Kutztown.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. in Hope Cemetery, Kutztown, with Pastor Adam P. Roberts, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of William Fox may be made to the Kutztown Area Historical Society, P. O. Box 307, Kutztown, PA 19530.
Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 16, 2019