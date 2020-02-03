Morning Call Obituaries
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
William West
William N. West IV


1937 - 2020
William N. West IV, 83, residing at Luther Crest, Allentown, formerly of Trexlertown, died Saturday, February 1, 2020 in his home. Born in Lower Merion, Montgomery County, January 11, 1937, William was the son of the late William N. West III and Edith (Harris) West. He was a graduate of Haverford College with a Bachelor's Degree in Economics. He faithfully and honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during a peacetime era with a rank of Sp4. William was employed at Air Products, Inc. in Trexlertown as Manager of Hazardous Material Transportation for 26 years before retiring in 1993. Since his formal retirement, he worked as a private consultant. William was a member of St. Anne's Episcopal Church, Trexlertown.

Survivors: Daughter, Kathryn C. Lange and her husband, Earl of Macungie; sister, Edith Daub and her husband, John of Arizona; grandsons, Griffin and Hayden.

Service: A memorial service will be announced by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 3, 2020
