William Oscar Shook, 86, of Ocean View, DE passed away June 17, 2019 peacefully at home while surrounded in the love of his family. He was born to Oscar E. Shook and Mildred Edelman Shook on March 15, 1933 in Hellertown, PA. Bill graduated from Hellertown High School in 1951. He was an honorable veteran having served in the Air Force during the Korean War. He is survived by the love of his life Hazel Surratt Shook, whom he married in 1956.



Throughout the years, Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing, and golfing. He retired from Ingersoll Rand in 1993. Bill and his wife moved to Ocean View in 1998 to enjoy beach life and spending time with family.



In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by siblings, Gerald Shook, Lorraine Magyarics, Kathryn Werkheiser, and Shirley Cawley.



Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 62 years, daughters Patricia (Jack Mack) and Sue Haines of PA, and son William M. Shook (Kathy) of Lewes, DE, six grandchildren, Jessica Wilson (Josh), Ashley Zulli (Jason), Michael Shook (Clarissa), Lindsey Geyer (Eddy), George Snyder (Jennifer) and Kyle Snyder (Katie) as well as three great grandchildren, Sophia and Eli Zulli and Lucy Wilson. Bill is also survived by his brothers Kenneth (Joan) and Richard (Barbara).



Bill's family would like to extend gratitude to Seasons Hospice and their staff for their compassionate and attentive care.



A memorial gathering will be held in private by the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in honor of Bill can be made, if desired to the Phelan-McDermid Syndrome Foundation at pmsf.org. Published in Morning Call on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary