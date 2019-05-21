William P. "Billy" Bosak, 59, of Bethlehem, passed away unexpectedly on May 19, 2019. He was the son of Anna Marie (Olay) Bosak and the late William A. Bosak. Billy worked in the Bethlehem Area School District for 27 years as a head custodian. He enjoyed fishing, bowling and going to the casino. Billy was an avid sports fan who spent many summers as a member of the Bethleon Blue Jays of the Blue Mountain League and was inducted into the league's Hall of Fame in 2006. He will be lovingly remembered by his mother, Anna Marie Bosak; brother, Jeffrey Bosak and his wife, Michelle; nephews, Jared and Brett and nieces, Carly and Alejandra. A viewing will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018. A viewing will also be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be held at Holy Saviour Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Liberty Athletic Club 115 Linden St. Bethlehem, PA 18018. Condolences may be offered online at www.connellfuneral.com Published in Morning Call on May 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary