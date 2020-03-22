Morning Call Obituaries
William P. Kruger, 54 of Bethlehem, passed away at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest on Thursday March 19, 2020 after a long battle with lung cancer. Born in Rahway, NJ, he was the son of Madeline (Marco) Kruger and the late Charles Kruger. William was a graduate of Thomas Edison University where he earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and later earned his Master's Degree. He was also a recipient of the Arnold Fletcher Award at Thomas Edison University for exceptional achievement in independent learning. William worked as an IT Professional for most of his life. He was a loving parent, uncle, sibling and son, and an enthusiastic leatherworker and avid Larper. William was a warrior, a light in the dark, a true and honest friend, and will be deeply missed.

SURVIVORS: He is survived by his mother Madeline Kruger; his sister Kathy, married to Alan Miley; his nephews Charlie Jack and Jacob Jubilee Kruger; and his daughters Tina Velekei-Wesdorp, married to Daniel Wesdorp, Sara Royer, and Jennifer and Lisa Velekei. William was preceded in death by his brother Charles Kruger.

SERVICES: Services will be private and at the convenience of the family due to the current public health concerns. A Memorial Service is being planned for a future date. William's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , LV Unit, 3893 Adler Place, Bethlehem, PA 18017.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 22, 2020
