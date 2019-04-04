|
|
William P. Ritz, January 19, 1925-March 30, 2019. Bill died peacefully at age 94 at Phoebe Home, Allentown. He is survived by wife Patricia A. Ritz, Nee Sigafoos. Daughters Lori & husband Bradley Tucker & Lynne Ritz & fiancé Armondo Rios. Predeceased Son Eric G Ritz. Sons Dennis & wife Barbara & Jeffrey & wife Susan. Seven grandchildren & one great-granddaughter.Bill served in the US Air Force as an Engineer and Top Turret Gunner in B17 planes the end of WWII. He was a mechanic & retired from Bethlehem Steel.Services: Thursday, April 18,2019, Calling 12:30pm & service 1pm, at Egypt Community Church, 4129 S Church St, Whitehall, PA, Interment to follow at Indianland Cemetery, Cherryville. Gathering in the church fellowship hall following interment approximately 4 pm.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 4, 2019