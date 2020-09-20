1/1
William P. Schroeder
William P. Schroeder, 73, of Alpharetta, GA: father, grandfather, husband, and armchair comedian and sage, passed from this world in the presence of family on September 16, 2020.

Bill was born and raised in Allentown, PA. He is preceded in death by his parents John and Sarah Doherty Schroeder, brother Ed Schroeder, and other dear family and friends. He is survived by: wife Ginger McLean Schroeder; daughter Ellen (Tim) Graf; son Mark (Emily) Schroeder; grandsons Will, Sam, Eddie, and Ben; step-children Kristen Steinhilber (Paul) McGlaughlin and Scott (Jordan) Steinhilber; and step granddaughters Hadley and Nettie. Siblings Jim (Rose) Schroeder, Mary (Mike) Polansky, Julie (Sam) Johnson, and sister-in-law Pat Schroeder as well as countless nieces and nephews, friends, neighbors, and colleagues mourn with us. Bill served in the U.S. Army from 1969-1971.

In learning of Bill's death, a friend stated that Bill was "a man most men could learn from." Bill loved golf and his 50+ years of golf buddies; flowers and bees; working and problem solving; red wine and a good meal; teasing everyone he met; college sports; and above all, family and friends.

In honor of Bill, family suggests making a contribution to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, planting something that blooms, tending a birdfeeder, taking a walk, drinking the good wine, or hitting the links. Every day, do something that makes you better.

A Celebration of Life service will be streaming on Tuesday at 12 noon EST. A link for viewing will be posted at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/roswell-ga/william-schroeder-9367976

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
streaming
