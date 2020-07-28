William Pagats, 76, of Bethlehem Twp., passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at his residence. William was born on August 3, 1943 in Bethlehem Twp., to the late Alex and Elizabeth (Szalay) Pagats. William was a graduate of Penn State University and later earned his master's in education. He taught history and current events in the Susquehanna Township High School for over 35 years. He was the president of the teacher's union. William was also the president of the Harrisburg Rugby Football Club, being a referee, training and selecting other qualified referees. He was a proud eagle scot and belonged to the brotherhood, Order of the Arrow.
SURVIVORS: William is missed by his several cousins and extended family.
SERVICES: A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com
.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in William's memory to, Harrisburg Rugby Football Club, P.O. Box 161 Federal Square Station, Harrisburg PA 17108 or St. Luke's Hospice, 801 Ostrum St. Bethlehem PA 18015.