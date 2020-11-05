1/1
William Pakulski
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William "Bill" Pakulski, 96, of Bethlehem, formerly of Baltimore, died Sunday, November 1, 2020 at home. Born July 13, 1924 in Baltimore he was the son of the late William and Lillian (Friedel) Pakulski. His wife of 59 years, Bertha E. (Demski) Pakulski, died in 2007.

The oldest of 7 siblings, most people thought of Bill as a force of nature, always willing and able to help others, especially when it came to fixing things. He was pretty much self-educated and achieved much in his professional and personal life. He was employed by Bethlehem Steel, starting in the Sparrow's Point Plant in 1948, moving to Bethlehem, Burns Harbor and back to Bethlehem throughout his career. He retired from Bethlehem Steel in 1982 after 34 years of service as an Electrical Project Engineer, having provided expertise in all phases of electrical maintenance, construction, design, and management of steel mill related projects. He then spent another decade doing private consulting for several Engineering Firms, most notably James P. Driscoll, Inc.

Bill was a veteran of the U.S. Army Air Force, having served in WWII as an aerial engineer. He was awarded the Air Medal for duty while serving as combat crew member of Troop Carrier Command over Germany.

Years ago, Bill belonged to Saucon Valley Country Club and later Sparrows Point Country Club, where he was very active with the golf program. Over the years he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was also a very talented woodcrafter and gardener. After moving back to Bethlehem in 2013 he volunteered with his daughter for several years at the Boutique at the Rink. He loved his country and his family.

Bill will be greatly missed by his devoted daughter Jan, wife of Gene Connell, his grandson Owen Connell and his girlfriend Jennifer Bruner and her children, Grace and Ian, his granddaughter Katie and her husband Adam Schnug and his great grandchildren Aidan, Ian, Ella and Ava Connell and Michael and Russell Schnug, as well as his sister Joan Ringger, and brothers Donald, Carl (Bunky), Robert and Richard. He was predeceased by a brother Edward (Ken) in 2017. Also surviving is Evelyn Reph, Bill's love and best friend for the last several years, who has been a wonderful addition to the family.

Funeral services will be Saturday, November 7 at 11:30 am at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018. A calling hour, 10:30 – 11:30 am, will precede the service. Interment with military honors will follow at Holy Saviour Cemetery.

Please direct memorial contributions to St. Luke's Hospice c/o Development Office, 801 Ostrum St., Bethlehem PA, 18015. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Calling hours
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Send Flowers
NOV
7
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Connell Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved