|
|
William R. Baker, 83, of Macungie, passed away in his home on December 8, 2019. He was the husband of Jean S. (Meltsch) Baker and they would've celebrated 60 years of marriage in January. Born in Duncansville, PA, he was the son of the late Ross L. and Catherine M. (Bishop) Baker. William attended The New York Institute of Photography and he graduated in 1962. He served in the U.S. Army and he was a member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Holy Spirit in Emmaus. He worked as a maintenance mechanic at the Lehigh County Vo-Tech School. He enjoyed photography and woodworking.
Survivors: Wife; Daughters, Kimberly Roth, Susan King (Barry), and Michele St. John (Martin); Grandchildren, Aaron King, Olivia King and Brighton St. John; Brother, Robert Baker; Sisters, Jean Moore and Doris Grossman.
Services: Memorial 11 AM Monday, December 30 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 225 Elm Street, Emmaus. Calling hour will be held 10-11 AM Monday in the funeral home. www.BKRFH.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 15, 2019