C R Strunk Funeral Home
821 W Broad St
Quakertown, PA 18951-1221
215-536-6550
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Cemetery
3024 S. Ruch Street
Whitehall, PA
William R. Bauer Obituary
William R. Bauer, 86 of Haycock Twsp., died July 5, 2019 in St. Luke's Hospital – Quakertown Campus. He was the husband of the late Loretta M. (Schaeffer) Bauer. Born in Haycock Twsp., he was the son of the late Oscar and Anna (Striba) Bauer. He retired from Shelly's Lumber in Perkasie after fifty plus years of service. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. William enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a member of the Ferndale Hunting Club and the Springtown Rod and Gun Club. He enjoyed golfing and all sports especially Philadelphia sports teams. He also enjoyed taking cruises to the Caribbean. Survived by two sons, Jeff (Jackie) of Quakertown and Chris (Kyle DeMartyn) of Haycock Twsp. Two brothers Oscar Jr. and Lester (Nancy) both of Quakertown, a sister Ann Reichert of Oklahoma. Grandchild Josh and great grandson Ayden. Predeceased by a son Stephen, grandson Damian and siblings Edward, Ginny, Nancy, Rich, George, and Pauly. Graveside services will be held on Friday August 16, 2019 at 11:00 A.M., at St. John the Baptist Cemetery, 3024 S. Ruch Street, Whitehall, Pa. 18052. Arrangements in the care of the C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. (www.crstrunk.com) Quakertown, PA. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Haycock Volunteer Fire Co. 850 Old Bethlehem Rd. Quakertown PA 18951.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 13, 2019
