William R. Carter, 55, of Bethlehem Twp., died Sunday, February 9, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Fountain Hill on October 8, 1964 to William A. Carter of Bethlehem Twp. and the late Marie D. (Dimmig) Carter. William was a technician for Merk - Lansdale and also worked for Ford in the Electronics Division. He was a member of St. Jane Frances de Chantal Church, Easton.
SURVIVORS: In addition to his father and his fiance Donna K. Berge; son: John W. of Bethlehem; siblings: Kathryn M. (Michael) Holotyak-Reist of Annville, David B. (Esmeralda) of Bethlehem Twp.; Goddaughter: Ashley N. Carter and niece: Jennifer L. (Jaron) Stewart. Predeceased by brother-in-law: John Holotyak Jr.
SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 10 -11 a.m. Friday, February 14, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will be private at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 11, 2020