William Richard Decker, 79, of Fountain Hill, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019 in his home. Born in Fountain Hill, he was the son of the late Richard Earl and Kathleen Francis (Boehm) Decker. William was married to Claudette (Riondet) Decker with whom he shared 60 years of marriage. He honorably served his country in the United States Air Force. William enjoyed coin collecting, the casino and attending his beloved grandchildren's sporting events.
Survivors: In addition to his wife Claudette, William will be lovingly remembered by his son, David R. Decker and wife Debbie; daughters, Debbie Schultz and husband Stan, Sandy Lucente and husband Larry and Judy Kretzman and husband Brian; sister, Mary Percoski and late husband Leonard; niece, Sharon Murgia; grandchildren, Tim, Kristy, Christopher, Samantha, Shawn, Lindsay, Kori and Taylor and 8 great-grandchildren.
Services: Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Cantelmi Funeral Home, 1311 Broadway Fountain Hill 18015 has been entrusted with arrangements. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Cantelmi Funeral Home, 1311 Broadway Fountain Hill 18015 for purposes of Brian Hartranft's lung transplant.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 13, 2019