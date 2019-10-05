|
William "Billy" Fechisin, 61, of Salt Lake City, Utah, passed away peacefully from natural causes on September 26, 2019. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late John and Sabina (D'Emilio) Fechisin. He was the grandson of the late Pasquale and Caroline (Falco) D'Emilio of Bethlehem, and the late Nicholas and Mary (Buk) Fechisin, of Brainards, NJ. He was an air conditioning and refrigerating mechanic by trade. Billy was known for his kind and caring heart. He loved his friends and family, music, his guitars, his church, and all Apple products. He will be missed by all.
SURVIVORS: He will be lovingly remembered by his sister Carol Kresge of Bethlehem Township, brother John Fechisin and his wife, Diane, of Denver, CO, and his loving nieces, Sabina Fechisin of Denver, CO, Cara and her husband, John Tsihlis, Jr. of Bethlehem. Special tribute to Dominic Villani, Jr., cousin, mentor and best friend.
SERVICES: A memorial service will be held at 11 A.M. on Wednesday October 9, 2019 at Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018 where the family will receive relatives and friends from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Holy Saviour Cemetery. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 65 E Elizabeth Ave, Bethlehem, PA 18018.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 5, 2019