William R. "Bill" Gicking 79, of Allentown, passed away on Thursday June 11, 2020 at "FORE" in the afternoon. Bill was the husband of the late Helen M. (Wunderly) Gicking who passed on June 4, 2019. Bill & Helen had been married for 53 years at the time of her passing. Born in Hazleton, he was a son of the late George and Edith V. (Fritzinger) Gicking. Bill proudly served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He was a co-owner of B&B Auto Trim in Allentown for many years. Bill was a member of Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church in Allentown. Bill was a past president and league champion of the Duffer's League at the Willowbrook Golf Course in Catasauqua. He was a member of the AMGA (Allentown Muni Golf Association), and the East Allentown Fire Co. where he bowled in the traveling league. During his lifetime Bill has had ten (10) holes in one. Surviving are his sons; Scott W. and Cindy of Ironton, and Brian K. and Sharon of Allentown. Brothers; Barry and (Judy), John and (Carol), Chuck and (Lee), Terry, and Bart and (Patti), and sisters; Judy wife of Donald Mayo, and Ann wife of Robert Tenbrook. His grandchildren are Alexander, Victoria wife of Nelson Velez, and Aubrey. Bill's great grandson is Owen. He was preceded in death by his brothers; Robert, George, James, and sister Kay Wachter. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday June 18, 2020 at 10:00 am in Our Lady Help of Christians. Calling will be on Wednesday from 6:00-8:00 pm and on Thursday from 8:30-9:30 am in the O'Donnell Funeral Home, 908 Hanover Ave. Allentown.



