William R. Gillingham, Jr., 89, of Allentown, quietly passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Cedarbrook Senior Care & Rehabilitation in South Whitehall Township. He was the husband of Mildred J. "Tiny" (Snyder) Gillingham. They would have observed their 64th wedding anniversary on August 25th. Born in Fountain Hill, he was a son of the late William R. Sr. and Alice M. (Hyde) Gillingham. Bill was a 1949 graduate of Nazareth High School, and honorably served in the United States National Guard from 1949 to 1957. Prior to joining the National Guard, he was very active in Boy Scouts and served as a Scout Master. A founding partner of Base Engineering, Allentown, Bill served as Vice President of the firm for 14 years before retiring in 1993. Along with his wife, Tiny, they unselfishly volunteered and were actively involved in numerous civic affairs and organizations, among them Allentown Crime Watch and AARP. Survivors: In addition to his loving wife, Mildred "Tiny", he will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by his nieces and nephews. Bill was predeceased by his children, Bruce A. and Jean Gillingham, and his siblings, Doris M. Hahn, in 2019, Donald R. and Robert H. Gillingham, Sr. Services: Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a private graveside service will be held in Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Allentown. A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC, Village of Moorestown – Bath. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Bill to your favorite charity.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 26, 2020.