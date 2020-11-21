1/1
William R. Katkowski
William R. Katkowski, 75, of Wescosville passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. He was the husband of Hedy M. Serensits. Bill was born in Allentown a son of the late William H. and Margaret (Freed) Katkowski and a stepson of the late Doris (Lentz) Katkowski. He was employed at Mack Trucks for 33 years before retiring in 2002. Bill was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

Survivors: Wife; son, Eric Katkowski; daughter, Fathom Katkowski; brother, Timothy Katkowski; stepbrother, Dana Lentz; grandchildren, 4.

Services: Private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., Allentown. www.stephensfuneral.com.

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 21, 2020.
November 20, 2020
Sir,
Thank You for Your service to our country.

God Bless You!
God be with your family!

Sincerely,
A Grateful US Citizen
