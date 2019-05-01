Morning Call Obituaries
William R. Kegley Obituary
William R. Kegley, 79, of Easton, died April 26, 2019, in Easton Hospital. William worked as a systems analyst in the computer industry for many years until retiring. Born in Pittsburgh, PA, he was the son of the late Frederick W. and Doris G. (Peterson) Kegley. William was a graduate of Lafayette College, Easton. He was a member of Christ United Methodist Church, Easton. Survivors: Daughter: Donna E. Norman of Bloomfield, NJ, Son: David W. Kegley and his companion Nolanda Johnson of Columbus, OH, Brother: John F. Kegley and his wife Laurel of Allentown, Sister: Carol wife of Frank Dox of Port St. Lucie, FL and Grandchildren: Natasha, Devin, Lilyan and Melanie. He was preceded in death by a Son-In-Law: Stephen Norman and a Former Spouse: Peggy Kegley.A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, at 11 A.M. in the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home 16th and Hamilton Sts. Allentown. A calling hour will be held on Friday, from 10 A.M. to 11 A.M. in the funeral home. www.jsburkholder.com
Published in Morning Call on May 1, 2019
