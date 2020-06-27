My Dearest Friends - Alberta, Billy, Heather, Bonnie, Chris and children - God has called home a beloved and special man - a husband, a father, a grandfather, a friend and a remarkable human being that truly exemplified His living witness of love and servitude to others before self. It is with a saddened heart and tearful eyes that we recognize and grieve with you in your most profound loss.
Senior was a great man that always showed kindness and generosity even offering occasional discipline and advice as needed. His engaging personality and zeal for life will be long remember and missed. I am most thankful for having had lifes blessing in knowing him and to have grown up and shared in so many memorable moments in life with he and your immediate family.
May God bless you, keep you close and continue to shine his love upon your hearts today, tomorrow and the years ahead.
William R. "Bill" Laudenslager, 76, of Allentown, died Thursday, June 25, 2020 at The Phoebe Home, Allentown. He was the husband of Alberta V. (Furlong) Laudenslager to whom he was married 55 years on April 24. Born in Quakertown, Bucks County, August 15, 1943, William was the son of the late James R. and Marian P. (Crouthamel) Laudenslager. He faithfully and honorably served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War era. William was employed as a Supervisor at Mack Trucks, Inc. in Macungie for 38 years before retiring in 2011.
He was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Roman Catholic Church, Orefield and a 4th Degree member of The Knights of Columbus, Council # 10921. In 2015, Bill was the receipient of the Knight of the Year Award.
Bill loved to travel; he and Alberta travelled extensively throughout Europe prior to his illness. Their favorite travels though were with their six grandchildren. They would all load into his van and take off for an excursion – no parents allowed!
Bill was an amazing woodworker who took great pleasure in finding an old treasure and making it new again. He was known on the antique trail as "Dollar" Bill. He will be greatly missed by all who had the distinct pleasure of knowing and loving him.
Survivors: In addition to his wife, Alberta; children, William P. Laudenslager (Bonnie) of Orefield, Heather A. O'Brien (Christopher) of Macungie; brothers, Ronald J. Laudenslager (Gail) of Wisconsin, Gerald W. Laudenslager of Arizona; grandchildren, Logan, Cameron and Reagan Laudenslager, Taylor, Andrew and Katherine O'Brien; along with nieces and nephews, he will be greatly missed by his nephew, Deacon Ryan Furlong. It was one of his greatest desires to be at Ryan's ordination to the priesthood later this summer. He will be there in attendance…..just looking down from Heaven.
Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 a.m., Thursday July 2, 2020 at St. Joseph the Worker Roman Catholic Church, 1879 Applewood Drive, Orefield with The Rev. Msgr. Robert J. Wargo and The Rev. Msgr. Joseph P.T. Smith as Concelebrants. A viewing will precede the mass from 9:30 – 10:50 a.m. Please come with a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. Interment with military honors will follow the Mass at Calvary Cemetery, Emmaus. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
A celebration of William's life will follow at a later date.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mary's Shelter – Reading in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box #196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.