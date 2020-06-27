My Dearest Friends - Alberta, Billy, Heather, Bonnie, Chris and children - God has called home a beloved and special man - a husband, a father, a grandfather, a friend and a remarkable human being that truly exemplified His living witness of love and servitude to others before self. It is with a saddened heart and tearful eyes that we recognize and grieve with you in your most profound loss.



Senior was a great man that always showed kindness and generosity even offering occasional discipline and advice as needed. His engaging personality and zeal for life will be long remember and missed. I am most thankful for having had lifes blessing in knowing him and to have grown up and shared in so many memorable moments in life with he and your immediate family.



May God bless you, keep you close and continue to shine his love upon your hearts today, tomorrow and the years ahead.

Chris Coyle

