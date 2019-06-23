William R. Morgan Sr., 83, of Hazleton died Thursday morning at St. Luke Pavilion. He was born in Allentown son of the late Ivan & Cecelia (Gaal) Morgan Sr. He was a member of Evangelical Lutheran Church, Whitehall. Prior to retiring he was a finisher employed at Fullerton Galleries.



He is preceded in death by his wife Margaret M. (Stoudt) Morgan in 2016, a daughter Margaret Morgan and a brother Ivan Jr.



He is survived by his children: William Morgan Jr. and his wife Frances, Bethlehem, Charles Morgan, Egypt, Pa., John Morgan, Northampton, Debbie Aruanno and her husband John, Hazleton, Michael Morgan and his wife Roxeanne, Seamsville, Brenda Kronniger, Illinois, Dennis Morgan and his wife Lisa, Macungie and the following brothers and sisters: Francis Morgan and his wife Maryann, Northampton, John Morgan and his wife Cathy, Whitehall, Shirley Kerrigan and her husband James, Allentown, Cecelia Hope and her husband John, Allentown, Mary Kuhns and her husband Norman, Whitehall and Joseph and Anthony Morgan, 9 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.



The Funeral will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 A.M. at Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3355 McArthur Rd., Whitehall. Interment to follow in Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown. Viewing will be held on Tuesday morning from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. at the Church prior to the Funeral.



Arrangements under the direction of the Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc. Published in Morning Call on June 23, 2019