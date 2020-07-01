William R. Rohrbach
William R. "Squirrel" Rohrbach, of Allentown, passed away on June 26th at the age of 85. He retired from the Allentown Water Dept. in 1997 after 20+ years of service. For many years he was also a referee for high school basketball, a 3rd Degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus Council #528, and was a member of the Cetronia Social Hall. He was preceded in death by his wife Loretta, after 60 years of marriage, and by a grandson, Jonathan Rohrbach. William was a loving father and grandfather to his sons, Robert J. Rohrbach and his wife Laurie, and Richard J. Rohrbach and his wife Anita; one grandson, Joel Rohrbach, and one granddaughter, Carissa Rohrbach. Brothers: Carl and Dale Rohrbach.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 1, 2020.
