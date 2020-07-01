William R. "Squirrel" Rohrbach, of Allentown, passed away on June 26th at the age of 85. He retired from the Allentown Water Dept. in 1997 after 20+ years of service. For many years he was also a referee for high school basketball, a 3rd Degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus Council #528, and was a member of the Cetronia Social Hall. He was preceded in death by his wife Loretta, after 60 years of marriage, and by a grandson, Jonathan Rohrbach. William was a loving father and grandfather to his sons, Robert J. Rohrbach and his wife Laurie, and Richard J. Rohrbach and his wife Anita; one grandson, Joel Rohrbach, and one granddaughter, Carissa Rohrbach. Brothers: Carl and Dale Rohrbach.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
