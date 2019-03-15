Home

William R. S. Kennedy, 91, of Bethlehem, died March 13, 2019, in Kirkland Village. He was the husband of Elizabeth (Engle) Kennedy who preceded him in death in 2009. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late William R. S. and Frances (Hohl) Kennedy. He graduated from the U. S. Maritime Academy in Kings Point, NY and Lafayette College with Engineering degrees. After serving in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War aboard combat vessels as an engineering staff officer, he spent his professional career in the Sales Department of the Bethlehem Steel Corp., retiring in 1985. In retirement he continued his career in Sales and Transportation related businesses. William served on the Board of Trustees of the St. Luke's VNA as well as other volunteer groups in the Lehigh Valley.Survivors: Daughter, Carolyn B. Kennedy of Bethlehem; son, David B. Kennedy, and his wife Pam R. Kennedy of Lower Saucon Township; grandchildren, Benjamin, Samantha, Rebecca and David. Services: A memorial service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Monday, March 18, in the Kirkland Village Auditorium.Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Luke's Hospice, c/o Development Office, 801 Ostrum Street, Bethlehem, PA 18015. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 15, 2019
