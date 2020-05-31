William R. Wood
William R. Wood, 81, of Avalon, NJ and Allentown, PA, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020 in Cape Regional Medical Center in NJ. Bill was the son of the late Mary (Rodgers) Wood and Richard Wood. He was a graduate of Allen in 1957 and West Virginia Wesleyan College in 1963. He played professional football for the NY Jets. He taught at Dieruff High School for 30 years and coached football and track. He was inducted into the Lehigh Valley Chapter of the NFL Foundation and College Hall of Fame and the West Virginia Wesleyan College Hall of Fame. He loved the casinos.

Survivors: Bill was the husband to Bobbie Wood and is survived by his sister, Mikey Ruth and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Peggy and brothers, John and Dick.

Services are private, but a celebration of life will be held when permissible. Arrangements by the J.S Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. Condolences may be offered and further information found at www.jsburkholder.com

Published in Morning Call on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
1601 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-433-5161
May 30, 2020
He was a good friend, colleague, coach, and person. I enjoyed our conversations very much. My deepest sympathy to you Bobbi.
TERRY BUCKNO
Friend
