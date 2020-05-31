William R. Wood, 81, of Avalon, NJ and Allentown, PA, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020 in Cape Regional Medical Center in NJ. Bill was the son of the late Mary (Rodgers) Wood and Richard Wood. He was a graduate of Allen in 1957 and West Virginia Wesleyan College in 1963. He played professional football for the NY Jets. He taught at Dieruff High School for 30 years and coached football and track. He was inducted into the Lehigh Valley Chapter of the NFL Foundation and College Hall of Fame and the West Virginia Wesleyan College Hall of Fame. He loved the casinos.
Survivors: Bill was the husband to Bobbie Wood and is survived by his sister, Mikey Ruth and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Peggy and brothers, John and Dick.
Services are private, but a celebration of life will be held when permissible. Arrangements by the J.S Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. Condolences may be offered and further information found at www.jsburkholder.com
Published in Morning Call on May 31, 2020.