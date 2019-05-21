William Ralph Boyle, Jr. 80, of Allentown, passed away May 19, 2019 at home. He was the husband of Linda L. (Witmeyer) Boyle. From 1964-1984, Bill worked for PPL Co. as an equipment operator on the line crew, and then he became a power dispatcher in the Allentown general office from 1984 until retiring in 1995. Prior to that, he worked at Brubaker Chrysler Plymouth in Lancaster from 1962-1964. Born in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of the late William R. and Sylvia E. (Longenecker) Boyle. He was a 1956 graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School and attended Franklin and Marshall College and Penn State University-Berks and received his Associates Degree in Business Management. Bill was a life member of Sertoma International and served as a past president of the Manheim Sertoma Club in 1972. He was a 32nd Degree Master Mason-Lehigh Lodge #326 Trexlertown. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Allentown. At the church, he was a member and served as the chairman of the Adult Education Committee.Survivors: Wife, Sons: Willam R. Boyle III and Robert D. Boyle, Daughter: Katlyn M. Boyle and a Granddaughter: Emily R. Hartman. He was preceded in death by Brothers: Gary L. Boyle and Thomas R. Boyle and a Sister: Elizabeth S. Herr.A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11 A.M. in the First Presbyterian Church of Allentown, 3231 W. Tilghman St. Allentown. Arrangements by the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. www.jsburkholder.comIn lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the William R. Boyle Memorial Fund at the Church, 18104 or to UNICEF Published in Morning Call on May 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary