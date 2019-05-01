|
|
William S. Lonardo, Jr., 75, of Allentown passed away on Monday April 29, 2019 at Westminster Village in Allentown. He was born in Philadelphia, PA, the son of the late William Lonardo Sr. and Della (Battaglia) Mahoney. He will be lovingly remembered by his daughter, Nikole Krosecz and husband Jason, son, Michael Gilbert, and grandchildren, Ava Krosecz, Alayna Krosecz, and Tiernan Gilbert. Calling Hours will be held from 10:30am-12:30pm Friday May 3, 2019 at the Connell Funeral Home 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018 followed by a Memorial Service at 12:30pm. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the National Alopecia Areata Foundation 65 Mitchell Blvd #200-B San Rafael, CA 94903. Send online condolences to www.connellfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on May 1, 2019